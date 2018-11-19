The RAW after Survivor Series definitely looks interesting on paper. Despite an overall air of happiness after winning Survivor Series handily, tension brews below the surface on RAW. Note: WWE RAW Results will be added as the show progresses.

PREVIEW

The promises to Braun

Braun Strowman was promised a shot at the Universal Championship match as well as a match against Barn Corbin with a stipulation of his choosing if he helped RAW win the men’s Survivor Series match. Corbin attacked Strowman as soon as Team RAW won their match, clearly knowing what’s in store for him in the future.

How will Strowman react on RAW? One thing’s for sure, the ‘Monster Among Men’ isn’t someone to let bygones be bygones.

ALSO READ: Enzo Amore kicked out of WWE Survivor Series 2018 (Video)

What’s next for the RAW Women’s Championship?

Ronda Rousey is in a tricky situation right now. Charlotte Flair decimated her at Survivor Series while Nia Jax is breathing down her neck on RAW. Jax clearly sees herself as one of the top dogs in the division and screwed over Sasha Banks during the women’s Survivor Series match.

Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins will defend the Intercontinental Championship against former brother Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC in December. Ambrose has been all over Rollins since turning on his former Tag-Team partner right after the duo won the RAW Tag-Team Championships.

Rollins will finally get the opportunity to face Ambrose face-to-face inside the ring.

WWE RAW Results to continue below –