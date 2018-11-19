5 oldest champions in WWE history

As we proved in a previous article, age doesn’t matter in the WWE. The old and the young can coexist and achieve great things inside the squared circle. After taking a look at the young’uns, it’s time we shift our focus to the other end of the spectrum.

From legends trying to recapture their old glory to old timers giving it another go, these Superstars ignored the hands of time and went for the gold anyway. If all of us can be this successful at an old age, then that’s more than enough.

The Undertaker

Out of all the entries in this list, The Undertaker looked to be the youngest. Record books point to The Undertaker as the oldest World Heavyweight Champion at 44 years old. He captured his last world title at Hell in a Cell 2009, promptly defeating his old rival Batista. He held on to the title tightly for four months before being eliminated in a hellacious Elimination Chamber match. This just proved that not one man can overcome the legend that is The Undertaker.

Goldberg

The WWE Universal Championship is still at its infancy, but it already has a star-studded line of former title holders. Setting the bar for the old men is Goldberg, who won the title at 50 years old. During his comeback tour in the WWE that started in late 2016, he defeated a distracted Kevin Owens in yet another short match to become the oldest Universal Champion in history. While his reign ended in a month, his title win at his age was still impressive.

Ric Flair and Roddy Piper

While Roddy Piper didn’t win a world title, he was able to set an impressive record. Together with the 56-year-old Ric Flair, 52-year-old Piper formed the oldest team to capture the World Tag Team Championships at Cyber Sunday 2006. Not bad for a couple of old timers. Fun fact: Despite Nicolas being the youngest tag team champion, the youngest team to ever win the titles are Matt and Jeff Hardy, who won the titles at 25 and 21 years old, respectively.

Vince McMahon

Believe it or not, Vince McMahon has had some fair share of title reigns when he was still an active on-air personality. He holds two records in the WWE because of his age. He won the WWF Championship in 1999 at 54 years old but relinquished it a week after, automatically making him the oldest title holder. Fast forward to 2007 when he won the ECW World Championship via shenanigans at 63 years old and held it for over a month.

Fabulous Moolah

But the one who takes the cake for the oldest title holder ever is none other than Fabulous Moolah. At the ripe age of 76 years old, Moolah captured her final Women’s Championship at No Mercy 1999. Moolah beating a relatively young Ivory brought a shock to the crowd, with most fans not really buying the narrative. Unless anyone in today’s roster can maintain their health to reach the age of 77, Moolah’s record will remain intact for years to come.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)