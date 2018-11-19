WWE Superstars react to Survivor Series 2018

WWE Survivor Series 2018 has come and gone and it was a clean sweep for the red brand. It was a clean 6-0 sweep for RAW. If you count the pre-show, SmackDown made it 6-1.

One person who isn’t happy with SmackDown’s performance at Survivor Series is SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon. Shane has already promised that changes will be made this Tuesday and it could allude to a heel turn:

This wasn’t the night I had in mind for Team Blue.

Tomorrow is a new day, but something is going to have to change come Tuesday. #SurvivorSeries — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 19, 2018

A number of RAW and SmackDown stars also reacted to Survivor Series:

I tried. WE tried (Shane and I being the best in the world)…But even the best in the world can’t win #SurvivorSeries when you have dead weight on your team. You all should be ashamed of yourselves for representing #SDLive so poorly. pic.twitter.com/tcGJcGrp1w — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 19, 2018

*Finishes watching #SurvivorSeries…* My Brain:

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 – 1 #PreshowCounts pic.twitter.com/Uc5NbyVwtO — Austin Creed aka Soul Snatcher (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018

Cheaters never prosper That’s a clean sweep for Raw!#Raw #SurvivorSeries — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 19, 2018

I promise to #SDLive if I’m on team next year I’ll do the jumpy thing to the table !!! #SurvivorSeries — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 19, 2018

I got you what you wanted.

Now deliver what I want. No more time for running because I’m just getting STARTED with you!!!! #GetTheseHands — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 19, 2018

Best part of my day was seeing my Unconditional & Unbreakable friend @TheBethPhoenix. 💛 There’s no one like her. pic.twitter.com/rB0Um0LdDQ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 19, 2018

Boo the woo? Screw. You. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 19, 2018

Disappointed we didn’t get the win for team blue tonight. But, we always bounce back!! That’s what we do on blue. 💙 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 19, 2018

WWE legend Steve Austin also gave his thoughts on the Charlotte/Ronda Rousey angle: