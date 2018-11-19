WWE |

WWE Superstars react to Survivor Series 2018

WWE Survivor Series 2018 has come and gone and it was a clean sweep for the red brand. It was a clean 6-0 sweep for RAW. If you count the pre-show, SmackDown made it 6-1.

One person who isn’t happy with SmackDown’s performance at Survivor Series is SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon. Shane has already promised that changes will be made this Tuesday and it could allude to a heel turn:

A number of RAW and SmackDown stars also reacted to Survivor Series:

WWE legend Steve Austin also gave his thoughts on the Charlotte/Ronda Rousey angle:

Comments