RAW pulled off a clean sweep at Survivor Series with a 6-0 scoreline (6-1 if you count the kickoff show that SmackDown Live won), and with it, left absolutely no doubt which is the dominant brand in the WWE.

While it is time for a party on the red side of things, SmackDown Live has a lot of reflection and regrouping to d0 – which may start right at the top.

This wasn’t the night I had in mind for Team Blue.

Tomorrow is a new day, but something is going to have to change come Tuesday. #SurvivorSeries — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 19, 2018

It was previously noted by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Shane McMahon’s victory at the WWE World Cup in Saudi Arabia was the beginning of a slow burn heel turn. It only stands to reason that that turn will be further embellished on SmackDown Live.

Now, with Shane also teasing that ‘something is going to have to change’, that theory makes even more sense.

It is also possible that along with a Shane McMahon heel turn, the Miz may turn babyface after he displayed a number of babyface tendencies at Survivor Series, not at all being his usual brash and truculent self.

(Photo credits: WWE.com)