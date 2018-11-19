Daniel Bryan faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of Survivor Series in an absolute dream match. Bryan had a game plan as he continued to taunt ‘The Beast’ and poking at him, before running around the ring and keeping his distance.

Bryan finally went to lock up but The Beast took him down with a massive clothesline. He followed it up with a nasty and unsafe looking German Suplex, followed by another. Brock just tossed Bryan around the ring before kicking him out to the floor.

Brock continued tossing the WWE Champion around at ringside. Lesnar moved the action back into the ring and continued punishing the WWE Champion.

Lesnar finally hit the F5 but refused to pin Bryan. Lesnar then went for a second F5 but Bryan knocked the referee down.

Daniel Bryan then hit Brock Lesnar and followed it up with a running knee strike for a nearfall with Lesnar kicking out at the last moment.

Bryan then went to work on Lesnar’s calf. Bryan then stomped a mudhole into Lesnar and went to follow it up with another running knee strike but Lesnar caught him. Bryan reversed the F5 and sent Lesnar crashing out of the ring and followed it with a running knee strike from the apron.

Daniel Bryan looked to follow it up with a suicide dive and Brock caught him in midair and drove him back-first into the ring post.

Lesnar took the steel steps but missed Bryan and hit the ring post instead. The action spilled back into the ring and Bryan connected with another running knee strike with The Beast kicking out again.

Daniel Bryan followed it up with a chop block to Lesnar’s right leg before whipping the same leg into the ring post.

Lesnar went for an F5 but his knee gave way. Bryan locked in the Yes Lock and Lesnar forced Bryan to break his grip. A desperate Lesnar finally hit an F5 out of nowhere to pick up the win. An incredible finish to an incredible match.