Enzo Amore was in attendance in the second row at WWE Survivor Series 2018. Amore was kicked out by security during the show and a video was posted online.

Enzo Amore’s ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan commented on Twitter about Enzo’s ejection:

EM BA BA BARRASSING — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 19, 2018

Amore and Morgan dated in 2017 and Morgan later accused Amore of cheating on her. Amore is currently pursuing a career in music after being fired from the WWE. Liv Morgan is currently a part of the talented trio, The Riott Squad, on RAW.

