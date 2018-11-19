WWE |

WWE News: Liv Morgan destroys Enzo Amore after he gets kicked out of WWE Survivor Series

Enzo Amore was in attendance in the second row at WWE Survivor Series 2018. Amore was kicked out by security during the show and a video was posted online.

Enzo Amore’s ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan commented on Twitter about Enzo’s ejection:

Amore and Morgan dated in 2017 and Morgan later accused Amore of cheating on her. Amore is currently pursuing a career in music after being fired from the WWE. Liv Morgan is currently a part of the talented trio, The Riott Squad, on RAW.

You can check out the video of Amore getting kicked out of Survivor Series 2018 below:

 

