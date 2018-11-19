WWE |

WWE News: Possible reason why Enzo Amore got kicked out of WWE Survivor Series 2018

Enzo Amore was in attendance at WWE Survivor Series 2018. However, the former WWE Superstar was booted out of the Staples Center by security, a video of which later emerged.

It now looks like we could have a possible reason as to why the former Cruiserweight Champion was booted out o the Staples Center with help from a recent Tweet from Enzo himself. It looks like Amore may have been vaping in his seat which could have led to his being booted:

There were high hopes for Amore and former tag-team partner Big Cass when they debuted on the main roster in 2016 but both men now stand released from the WWE.

As for Amore, he was booted off a flight for vaping earlier this week.

UPDATE: Enzo says that the guy next to him was vaping.

 

