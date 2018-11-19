Enzo Amore was spotted ringside at WWE Survivor Series 2018 before being promptly booted out the arena by security.

It didn’t take Amore long to react on social media. He took to Twitter to react:

Just checked…. Still Certfied. — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

There’s also a video of Amore getting kicked out by security which you can check out below:

@tmz Enzo Amore get booted from WWE show pic.twitter.com/ojuKDFC5n2 — First Lady Of PWG (@carrie_palacios) November 19, 2018

Enzo Amore is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. WWE fired him after it turned out that he was under police investigation but hadn’t bothered to inform them. There were also rumors of a bad backstage attitude. He was cleared of all charges later but his WWE career seems over.