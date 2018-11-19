WWE Survivor Series 2018 is taking place in the Staples Center tonight and eagle-eyed fans noticed former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore in the second row.

Enzo Amore is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was fired after WWE found out that Enzo was under investigation following sexual misconduct charges before RAW’s 25th anniversary. Amore has since started a music career and recently released an album.

Amore had a successful run as a tag-team with another former WWE Superstar, Big Cass.

UPDATE: Enzo Amore was removed from the video by security and it doesn’t look like he went quietly as you can see in the video below.