WWE Survivor Series 2018 News: Seth Rollins picks up a massive win

With RAW up 1-0 at Survivor Series, Seth Rollins faced Shinsuke Nakamura in the first-ever meeting between these two Superstars.

Rollins and Nakamura started off by going back and forth. Nakamura then took control briefly and mocked Rollins but it didn’t last long. They kept hitting each other with strikes and suplexes, occasionally reversing what was thrown at them.

At one point, Seth deadlifted Nakamura off the top turnbuckle and dumped him outside the ring only to follow it up with three back-to-back suicide dives.

Nakamura’s kicks and strikes got him back in the match and he locked in a triangle choke on Rollins. Rollins hit a powerbomb to break free and caught Nakamura with a superkick for a nearfall. The Architect followed it up by meeting Nakamura on the top turnbuckle and hitting a superplex followed by a Falcon Arrow.

Nakamura went to hit a Kinshasa but Rollins caught him with a Ripcord Knee strike for a nearfall. Rollins looked to follow up with a Frog Splash but missed and Nakamura hit him with a Kinshasa to the back of the head. Rollins somehow kicked out of the ensuing pin.

Nakamura went for a second Kinshasa but missed and Rollins hit the Curbstomp to put RAW up 2-0.