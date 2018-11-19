The women from Team RAW and SmackDown kicked things off on the main card.

The action got off to a fast start as Naomi and Tamina were eliminated almost immediately. Mandy Rose and Asuka were in control for Team SmackDown but Bayley and Mickie James won back control for Team RAW.

Sonya Deville came in and hit Mickie James with a sliding knee and Mandy Rose tagged herself in to cover James for the elimination.

Carmella then tagged herself in as the legal woman. She looked to be in control of Bayley but took too long to mock Sasha Banks who was on the apron. Bayley hit Carmella a Bayley-to-Belly and eliminated her.

WWE Survivor Series 2018: Live Updates, Results

Bayley tagged Sasha Banks in and ‘The Boss’ locked in the Banks Statement on Mandy Rose, forcing Rose to tap out.

Sonya Deville and Bayley were busy brawling at ringside as the referee counted to 10. This led to both women getting counted out after failing to return to the ring within the count.

Sasha Banks and Nia Jax were the two women left for RAW while Asuka was the last woman standing for SmackDown. Jax pushed Sasha off the top turnbuckle and Asuka locked in the Asuka Lock to get Sasha to tap out. Jax quickly attacked Asuka and hit her with leg drops followed by a Samoan Drop to pin her.

Team RAW won the match.