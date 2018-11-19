It’s almost time for WWE Survivor Series 2018. WWE left it late to name the 5th member of SmackDown’s Women’s Survivor Series team.

We learned on the pre-show that Naomi will captain the team. Naomi spoke to her troops before Survivor Series, telling that unity was of utmost importance. She then revealed to the rest of the members of the team that Mandy Rose will be the 5th member of Team SmackDown.

Team SmackDown is now Naomi, Asuka, Sonya Deville, Carmella and Mandy Rose.

Charlotte was originally supposed to be in Mandy Rose’s spot but after Becky Lynch had to pull out of Survivor Series due to injury, Flair was inserted into the match with Rousey instead.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)