WWE Rumors: More words added to WWE’s list of banned words?

We all know that WWE prefers very particular terminology about certain things during their broadcast and many fans are aware that WWE actually have a list of banned words.

According to a report from RingsideNews, WWE have added a slew of new words to the banned list:

  • belt
  • feud
  • strap
  • fat
  • hospital
  • kill
  • hate
  • stupid
  • hell
  • ass
  • violence
  • fake
  • revenge
  • #1 contender
  • in the back
  • national television
  • DQ
  • spot
  • girls

Some of these are understandable while others like revenge are baffling, if true. DQ is another interesting one considering the No-DQ match stipulation.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)

 

 

