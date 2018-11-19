We all know that WWE prefers very particular terminology about certain things during their broadcast and many fans are aware that WWE actually have a list of banned words.
According to a report from RingsideNews, WWE have added a slew of new words to the banned list:
- belt
- feud
- strap
- fat
- hospital
- kill
- hate
- stupid
- hell
- ass
- violence
- fake
- revenge
- #1 contender
- in the back
- national television
- DQ
- spot
- girls
Some of these are understandable while others like revenge are baffling, if true. DQ is another interesting one considering the No-DQ match stipulation.
(Photo Credit: WWE.com)