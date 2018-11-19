We all know that WWE prefers very particular terminology about certain things during their broadcast and many fans are aware that WWE actually have a list of banned words.

According to a report from RingsideNews, WWE have added a slew of new words to the banned list:

belt

feud

strap

fat

hospital

kill

hate

stupid

hell

ass

violence

fake

revenge

#1 contender

in the back

national television

DQ

spot

girls

Some of these are understandable while others like revenge are baffling, if true. DQ is another interesting one considering the No-DQ match stipulation.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)