WWE Survivor Series 2018 Match card, Last-minute predictions

WWE Survivor Series has a solid card despite Becky Lynch having to withdraw from injury. Who will replace Charlotte Flair on Team SmackDown?

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Match card

Buddy Murphy (C) vs Mustafa Ali (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Authors of Pain (RAW Tag-Team Champions) vs The Bar (SmackDown Tag-Team Champions)

10-on-10 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (Kickoff Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura (US Champion) vs Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion)

Ronda Rousey (RAW Women’s Champion) vs Charlotte Flair

Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Champion) vs Daniel Bryan (WWE Champion)

Women’s Survivor Series match: RAW (James, Jax, Tamina, Riott, Natalya) vs SD (Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Deville, ?)

Men’s Survivor Series match: RAW (Strowman, McIntyre, Ziggler,Balor, Lashley) vs SD (Shane, Mysterio, Miz, Hardy, Samoa Joe)

Predictions:

Buddy Murphy (C) vs Mustafa Ali (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Prediction: Buddy Murphy to retain his title.

10-on-10 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (Kickoff Match)

Prediction: Team RAW

Authors of Pain (RAW Tag-Team Champions) vs The Bar (SmackDown Tag-Team Champions)

Prediction: Authors of Pain win.

Shinsuke Nakamura (US Champion) vs Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion)

Prediction: Nakamura beats Rollins in their first ever match.

Ronda Rousey (RAW Women’s Champion) vs Charlotte Flair

Prediction: Charlotte Flair wins via interference

Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Champion) vs Daniel Bryan (WWE Champion)

Prediction: As usual, Brock Lesnar wins.

Women’s Survivor Series match: RAW (James, Jax, Tamina, Riott, Natalya) vs SD (Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Deville, ?)

Prediction: SmackDown Women’s team wins

Men’s Survivor Series match: RAW (Strowman, McIntyre, Ziggler,Balor, Lashley) vs SD (Shane, Mysterio, Miz, Bryan, Samoa Joe)

Prediction: RAW wins

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)