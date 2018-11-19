Tommaso Ciampa successfully defended the NXT Championship last night at TakeOver: WarGames II. Despite a couple of close shaves, Ciampa successfully beat the challenger, Velveteen Dream.

With TakeOver now behind us, it’s time to focus on the future of the NXT Championship. Richard Trionfo discussed Ciampa’s possible next opponent on PWInsider Elite audio:

“It was exactly what I want to see in this match because it now puts Black to allow him to maybe focus on Ciampa. So if we get Ciampa vs Black in Phoenix then we’ve got that. At that point, I think Gargano might come out and help Ciampa in the sense that Gargano wants to be the one who takes the title from Ciampa and not anyone else.”

Trionfo also added:

“So then that could lead to a union and then Gargano turns on him and set up their final encounter.”

Tommaso Ciampa is certifying himself as one of the baddest heels in pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

