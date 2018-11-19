5 Things The Undertaker needs to do before retiring

The Undertaker is one of the all-time greats. Although, after many surgeries and injuries over his career, he may not be as mobile in the ring than he used to, it’s still a spectacle every time he competes.

The Undertaker still has a lot to offer and WWE can use him to give fans some dream matches or put over some newer stars. After Roman Reigns, departure, WWE need to create new stars sooner rather than later and who better to help put a spotlight on their opponent than The Deadman.

Pass the torch to Braun Strowman

One thing Undertaker should do before he retires is to have a singles match with his heir apparent as WWE’s top ‘Big Man, Braun Strowman. Although Undertaker may not be in the best shape to face a slow opponent like Strowman who doesn’t have the speed to mask his current shortcomings, this could be a big part of cementing Strowman as a top guy on the level of Roman Reigns, before his unfortunate sickness and exit from the WWE.

Face Finn Balor once – Deadman vs Demon

Although WWE often don’t treat Finn Balor in the way he deserves, Balor is still one of the most popular stars of the current era. One match fans would love and one that was rumored a couple of years ago is a bout between The Deadman and Demon Balor. WWE need to create new stars and this could be an easy way to cement Balor as a top guy.

One-on-one with AJ Styles – Phenom vs Phenomenal one

AJ Styles is now one of the most successful WWE Champions this decade, but he’s also one of the most important wrestlers in the history of TNA/Impact Wrestling. Not only can Styles lead the Phenom to a Phenomenal match, but we could also see one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time take on one of TNA/Impact’s home-grown legends.

One last title match against heel Daniel Bryan

The last time Undertaker was WWE Champion was in 2010. Add to that the fact that Daniel Bryan has never faced The Undertaker, a dream match by anyone’s standards. Undertaker needs one more title match before he retires and one against heel Daniel Bryan is the one we need. Daniel Bryan is one of the best in the world and could have a good match with a broom if he tried.

One last Survivor Series match

The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series and he needs one more Survivor Series rules match before he retires. With 9 other Superstars in the match, Taker’s current shortcomings can easily be hidden.