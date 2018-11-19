WWE Survivor Series News: Rumor killer on The Undertaker’s status

There were rumors earlier today that The Undertaker could be backstage at Survivor Series tonight. Taker was in the area for a rare fan-signing event at Industry, California just a few hours drive from LA.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now reported The Deadman has left Los Angeles by flight and will not be at Survivor Series later tonight. Whatever fans can expect tonight, it doesn’t look like an appearance from The Undertaker will be a part of it.

The Undertaker’s last match was at WWE Crown Jewel where he teamed up with Kane to face Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)