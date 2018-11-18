WWE Rumors: Big plans for WWE tag-team?

Dave Meltzer recently discussed TM-61 on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that instead of the main roster, WWE could use TM-61 as part of their global expansion.

According to Dave Meltzer, when WWE open a territory Down Under, TM-61 could be two of the big names on that brand:

“The thing I see with The Mighty, the goal is to open up circuits all over the world to kind of like take the spot of the local circuits that are all over the world. So a part of me goes, ‘God you know The Mighty are really good but they don’t fit here,’ as far as WWE goes — they just don’t. But I think the idea may be for them instead of this main roster team is the idea that maybe they go to Australia when they open up the Australia territory and then these guys can be the Superstars there and they would be in that environment. Because they really are so good so I think that would work.”

TM-61 are currently feuding with the Street Profits and were not on the card for NXT TakeOverL WarGames II.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)