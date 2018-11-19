We get very much used to seeing these women tear it up on WWE RAW each week, but we don’t fully understand the extent of work that goes into making them television ready and giving them their characteristic look that sets them apart.

Here is a comparison between how these women look with makeup and without it, giving us a better idea of the transformation that these WWE Superstars undergo before they become the stars on television that we look up to.

This list is based on WWE women Superstars who are on the RAW roster as of the time of this writing.

Natalya

The Queen of Harts is known for her technical proficiency in the ring and for being one of the true trailblazers of the Women’s Revolution.

And it certainly doesn’t endear her any lesser to fans that she’s such a bug cat person either!

Nikki Bella

As much as Ronda Rousey may have wanted to insinuate during their feud that Nikki Bella’s former relationship with John Cena was the reason for her success, the truth is that Nikki has always excelled at what she did.

She transformed herself into a very successful in ring competitor, as well as maintain various successful interests outside of wrestling.

Nia Jax

Nia Jax is a force of nature inside the ring – as she has demonstrated time and again.

She may be a strong proponent of healthy body image, but she doesn’t think twice about racking up the bodies of whoever steps to her inside the squared circle.

Ronda Rousey

The face of the WWE Women’s division and arguably the face of the WWE itself, Ronda Rousey is a once in a lifetime Olympic caliber athlete who was the first – and till date, most successful – woman fighter in the UFC with 6 Title defences.

She is also the RAW Women’s Champion as of this writing. An absolute inspiration.

Mickie James

Mickie James is a veteran and a true trailblazer for the Women of WWE. With her snappy in-ring skill set, she still outworks half the roster and as always, is extremely dependable on the microphone.

A wonderful influence to look up to and work with for the RAW locker room.

Liv Morgan

Despite being kicked almost to the point of losing consciousness by Brie Bella, Liv Morgan proved that she’s much more than just a pretty face with the way she toughed it out and hung in there to finish the match.

Otherworldly toughness and grit to see the situation through. What can I say?

You only live once.

Ruby Riott

The leader of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott is well on her way to establishing herself as a fixture of Monday Night Raw.

Always game to go and never one to back down from a challenge, Ruby and co. have crossed swords with the who’s who of the women’s roster and more than held their own.

Bayley

The Hugger of WWE is a fixture of RAW programming and is responsible for one of the greatest matches in NXT history alongside our next entry, Sasha Banks.

The quintessential babyface, Bayley fills in for the absence of John Cena capably.

Sasha Banks

The Boss is one of the best wrestlers on the roster – not just among the women.

And she’s been part of some of the rivalries that defined the Women’s Revolution in the WWE alongside Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

Sarah Logan

Loyal to a fault to Ruby and Liv, Sarah Logan has been the backbone upon which the Riott Squad has functioned ever since they made their main roster debut.

But don’t mistake her for just another cog in the wheel…she’s just as dangerous in singles competition.

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss, or the Goddess of WWE as she’d prefer to be called, is a must watch Superstar who is always in the thick of things. She backs up her formidable mic skills by being equally canny in the ring and has garnered a reputation for getting the job done – no matter what it takes.

Brie Bella

Brie Bella’s contribution to the WWE may be considerable, but her willingness to put her career on hold so that Daniel Bryan can live his dream of performing yet again is nothing short of legendary.

If you’re a Daniel Bryan fan and glad that he’s back (and the WWE Champion at the time of this writing), you have Brie Bella to thank for it.

Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke is a power based wrestler who’s athleticism and explosiveness in the ring has the potential to take her some ways in her career.

She has all the attributes of being a standout performer in the long run.

Ember Moon

Ember Moon’s run in NXT was nothing short of phenomenal, and she’s carried all that momentum into her main roster run. With one of the most over finishers in the Eclipse, this effervescent performer has all the marking of a future Champion.

Tamina

Perhaps the only woman who can match Nia Jax in the strength and power department, Tamina is a dangerous foe who has the business steeped in her blood.

With her injury troubles behind her, she will be looking to make her formidable presence felt in the women’s division going forward.