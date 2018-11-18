Daniel Bryan turned heel on AJ Styles on SmackDown Live earlier this week, hitting him with a low blow before taking him out with the running knees to with his 4th WWE world title.

On his podcast, Chris Jericho said that he thinks that Bryan will debut a new version of his entrance music tonight at Survivor Series.

ALSO READ: Survivor Series Rumors – Huge heel turn, Undertaker backstage?

A new version of his theme song would definitely fit into Bryan’s new heel persona and help fans differentiate babyface Bryan from what he’s become. It will definitely be strange hearing Bryan come out to new music after so long but it could help cement his heel turn even more.

Daniel Bryan will face WWE RAW Universal Champion Brock Lesnar later tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)