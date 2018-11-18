WWE Survivor Series 2018: 5 records that could be broken

This year’s Survivor Series is primed to be one of the best in WWE history. Dream matches that you never thought you needed will go down on Sunday. It won’t be a shock if WWE decided to make it more historic by breaking some more records.

From extending winning streaks to increasing the statistics, WWE has all the tools to surpass the previous records posed by the greats. FOX Sports Asia compiled some possible records in danger of being broken on Sunday. Hold on to your seats and hope they stay intact.

ALSO READ: Survivor Series Rumors – Huge heel turn, Undertaker backstage?

Charlotte Flair’s Survivor Series winning streak

Charlotte Flair has been known to hold winning streaks on PPVs. Survivor Series is special because The Queen has never lost a single match in it. She made her debut in 2015 when she retained the Divas Championship against Paige. In 2016, she led Team RAW to victory alongside Bayley. And in 2017, she defeated Alexa Bliss for SmackDown Live. If Ronda Rousey makes her tap out this Sunday, Flair can kiss her Survivor Series streak goodbye.

Most eliminations in a single elimination match

Roman Reigns has been breaking records since his debuted in 2012. Reigns holds the record for the most eliminations in a single Survivor Series match after eliminating all but one from the opposing team in 2013. Anyone from the participants this year can break The Big Dog’s record. Samoa Joe, Nia Jax, and Asuka are the strongest contenders, but everyone’s got their eyes on Braun Strowman after almost beating it last year. Maybe this is Strowman’s time?

Randy Orton’s record of being sole survivor

We know that Randy Orton isn’t booked for this year’s Survivor Series. But what if Orton decided to take Jeff Hardy or Rey Mysterio’s spot by force? He must be real bitter after not getting picked for Team SmackDown Live, considering his impressive track record at Survivor Series. Maybe can beat his own record and increase his sole survivor victories from four. Dolph Ziggler can also tie with Orton’s record in case he’s the lone survivor on Sunday.

Shortest Survivor Series match in history

Remember when Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 in under a minute? This is a bit of a stretch, but we feel that Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan can beat this record just for the shock of it. It can go either way—Lesnar could hit the F5 early for the quick win or Bryan could launch a sneak low blow for a roll-up victory. Interestingly, both men had earned losses that are under a minute, with Bryan losing the world title to Sheamus in 18 seconds.

Most number of Survivor Series debuts

We’re pretty sure this year will host the most debuts, with Ronda Rousey leading the charge. Lio Rush, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Akam and Razar, Drake Maverick, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killain Dain, Buddy Murhpy, and Mustafa Ali will all make their first Survivor Series appearances this Sunday. And if WWE decide to call up some people from NXT, Survivor Series 2018 will surely break a record just for the number of debuts alone.

(Photo credits: WWE.com)