WWE Raw vs SmackDown: Who will pick up most wins at Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series is almost upon us, where Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will do battle over a series of matches so the superior brand can be crowned.

Last year, it was Monday Night Raw with a strong showing, but with SmackDown Live’s deal with FOX Sports on the offing, and representatives from the network rumored to be in attendance at the event, don’t be surprised if the blue brand comes up trumps this time around.

On that note, let’s go over each match on the night to take stock of which brand may emerge victorious at the end of it.

– Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

This one has been billed as a dream match and rightly so. Seth Rollins and Nakamura are two of the better workers in the company and are expected to produce a good one together.

However, the spectre of Dean Ambrose looms large over this match and he is widely expected to run interference and cost Seth Rollins. For that reason, I’m going to say Shinsuke Nakamura should pick up a win here for the blue side.

Raw – 0, SmackDown Live – 1

– Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch would have been a far harder call to make as both women are over and champions of their respective brands. With Charlotte however, regardless of how good she is, Rousey should have this on lock.

Charlotte will get in solid offence, make no mistake about it – but Ronda Rousey should see this through for Raw.

Raw – 1, SmackDown Live- 1

– Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Any match containing Brock Lesnar is basically his match to lose – especially with a smaller man like Daniel Bryan on the other side. Brock Lesnar doesn’t lose to smaller guys.

It just doesn’t happen nowadays.

Raw – 2, SmackDown Live – 1

– Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

(Alexa Bliss [Captain], Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Ruby Riott, and Natalya (RAW) vs TBA, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, Sonya Deville)

After legitimately injuring Becky Lynch and sitting her out of the Ronda Rousey match at Survivor Series, it is strongly suspected that Nia Jax has heat backstage. Especially considering that she’s benched a number of her co-workers in the past with her unsafe work.

Sometimes, to deal with situations like this, WWE throws the Superstar concerned under the bus. I’m expecting one such scenario during this match, where Nia Jax is pinned clean by either Asuka or Naomi.

SmackDown Live to take this one.

Raw – 2, SmackDown Live- 2

– Raw Tag Team Champions AOP vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (w/ Big Show)

I think Vince McMahon wants to push Authors of Pain as a dominant force on Raw, as there really aren’t too many other tag teams with any momentum. Also expect a marquee spot involving the AOP and Big Show.

Raw – 3, SmackDown Live – 2

– Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

(Baron Corbin [Captain], Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley (RAW) vs The Miz [Captain], Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe (SmackDown Live)

This match is all about Braun Strowman’s storyline with Baron Corbin and Shanc McMahon’s slow burn heel turn. Stephanie McMahon promised the Monster among men that he could have a match with Corbin if he saw Team Raw to victory, so expect Corbin to prevent that from happening.

Similarly, if the WWE World Cup victory was the start of a slow burn heel turn for Shane McMahon, expect another angle to that effect playing out during the match.

Hard to call this one, but I’m still going to have to go with team Raw as they have more superstars on the team that can’t afford to take a loss, than compared to SmackDown Live.

Raw – 4, SmackDown Live – 2

– 10-on-10 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (Kickoff Match)

(Bobby Roode & Chad Gable [Captains], Lucha House Party, The Ascension, The Revival, The B-Team (RAW) vs The Usos [Captains], The New Day, SAnitY, The Colons, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown Live)

This match is heavily skewed in favour of the blue brand, which boasts of three legendary tag teams in the Usos, New Day and the Club (or at least, that’s how they were known in Japan).

The Revival could do with a strong showing, but there is no way a team of the Usos and the New Day – two of the most successful tag teams in the WWE today – end up taking a loss.

Raw – 4, SmackDown Live – 3

So there we have it, as close a fight as SmackDown Live puts up, I just don’t see them outdoing Raw on the night. After all, Monday Night Raw is the flagship show of the WWE for a reason.

Overall winner: Monday Night Raw

(Photo credits: Inside Pulse)