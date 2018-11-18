What makes Survivor Series a special WWE event is the rich history behind it. From famous debuts to iconic matches, WWE’s November spectacle can fill an entire encyclopedia with fascinating statistics and facts from its ever-expanding archives.

But since we don’t have all day to list all of them, let’s try to condense it by giving you five fascinating stats and facts from the 20+ years of Survivor Series. Trust us, it’s going to be a fun trip down memory lane.

Mickie James never lost at Survivor Series

You’d be surprised to know that out of all the women to compete at Survivor Series, only one owns a consecutive undefeated streak—Mickie James. She made her Survivor Series debut in 2006 by defeating Lita for the Women’s Championship. She also picked up the win for her team in 2007. In 2008, while she got eliminated by Maryse, James’ team still won, giving James her third consecutive win. And in 2009, she survived the match alongside Melina.

Braun Strowman was never pinned at Survivor Series

While Braun Strowman’s Survivor Series record isn’t perfect, the impressive thing about it is that The Monster Among Men never ate a pinfall in the said event. Strowman first appeared at Survivor Series 2015 alongside The Wyatt Family. Since then, it’s smooth-sailing for the giant. While he technically got eliminated at Survivor Series 2016, it was via count-out after James Ellsworth held on to his leg outside the ring. For us, that’s still a pretty good record.

Survivor Series was the first “free” PPV

Do you remember the first time WWE told you that their next PPV is free for new subscribers? This tactic started at Survivor Series 2014, eight months after WWE launched their own network service. In an effort to reach a million subscribers by the end of the year, WWE pulled out all the stops. This marketing ploy proved to be effective as the WWE Network recorded over 100,000 PPV buys worldwide. You probably subscribed just to watch a free PPV, didn’t you?

The Undertaker has the most number of appearances

While The Undertaker is mostly associated with WrestleMania, he’s also an important figure in Survivor Series history. The Phenom currently holds the most number of appearances at 18. His latest Survivor Series match took place in 2015 against The Wyatt Family. The closest active wrestler today to his record is Big Show at 15. Unless Shawn Michaels decided to drop by at Survivor Series next year, he will only tie Undertaker’s record, not break it.

Randy Orton is the Ultimate Sole Survivor

But perhaps the most prolific Survivor Series competitor has to be The Viper, Randy Orton. He doesn’t have an undefeated streak, but he’s got the most number of times as the survivor with five. He emerged as the sole survivor in three consecutive occasions in 2003. 2004, and 2005. He also holds the record for the most Survivor Series combined eliminations at 15. Since Big Show, the closest to his record, isn’t part of any team this year, Orton’s record will remain intact for years to come.

