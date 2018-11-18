Ronda Rousey got candid during a YouTube Q&A and answered some questions about Survivor Series. Rousey gave her thoughts on facing Charlotte Flair on Sunday and her mindset after seeing Becky Lynch get injured, among others.

ALSO READ: Survivor Series Rumours – Huge heel turn, Undertaker backstage?

Rousey shared her thoughts after seeing the sight of Becky Lynch’s bloodied face during the SmackDown Live invasion last Monday. Rousey said she was first concerned about the image of blood not being good for TV and that people backstage were probably pissed about it. She also said she was concerned for her supposed Survivor Series opponent.

“Well, first when I saw it right away when I was about to step out, I was like ‘oh, they probably don’t feel very good about that on TV with PG,’ because they don’t really like it when a lot of blood shows. So I was like ‘oh, they’re probably pissed about the blood showing.’ Then my next thought was I hope she’s okay because we have a match at Survivor Series that we’ve been working very, very hard to promote. Then she wasn’t okay and the match fell out. So that was too bad.”

When asked what her thoughts about facing Charlotte Flair on such short notice, Rousey said she’s more than ready to go one-on-one with the five-time Women’s Champion, considering how she was Rousey’s dream opponent before coming to the WWE. She also said her years of training her body for high-pressure situations prepared her for last-minute matchups like this.

“I’ve always thought about facing Charlotte ever since I thought about wrestling at all. Though technically this match was on short notice, I’ve been preparing for this one the longest. It’s surprising that it’s coming on short notice but who are you talking to? Born ready.”

Rousey also revealed her mindset every time she’s inside the ring. She said she used to block everyone out but now she tries to listen more to the crowd and to the people she works with. Rousey was also ecstatic about taking her first chair shot, revealing she received a huge bruise on her leg after the attack last Monday.

(Photo credit: WWE.com | H/T: CageSideSeats)