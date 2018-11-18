Charlotte Flair may have prepared herself to destroy Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, but she can’t deny how impressive Rousey is in her first year in WWE. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Flair praised her opponent’s early matches as a rookie.

When news broke out that Ronda Rousey is headed to the WWE, many critics doubted she could adapt her fighting style to that of sports entertainment. But thankfully, Rousey blew them away with her debut match at WrestleMania 34. Charlotte Flair praised Rousey for this, saying that Rousey avoided the usual mistake of aspiring wrestlers.

“Well, they’re just thinking about the moves and not the meaning behind them. Watching her, she looks like she’s been doing this for years. And that’s very hard to do. It looks effortless. It’s one thing to be an athlete, but it’s another to, just because you’re an athlete doesn’t mean you’re going to be a good WWE Superstar.”

Flair also applauded the fluidity of Rousey’s moves. This is considering how Rousey doesn’t wrestle on a weekly basis and her matches are mostly scripted to help her get comfortable. But for Flair, Rousey doesn’t need to be scripted. She makes it look like wrestling is easy.

“Who’s ever talking to her or teaching her is doing such a phenomenal job, because the whole goal is to make it look like you’re not thinking. There’s not a second that you think she’s thinking.”

While Charlotte Flair isn’t the intended opponent for Rousey at Survivor Series, fans are still excited to see their match go down. Indeed, the WWE Universe will get a WrestleMania-worthy match as early as November.

