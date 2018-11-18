WWE Survivor Series Rumours: Huge heel turn, Undertaker backstage?

We’re less than 24 hours away from WWE Survivor Series 2018 which is, as WWE loves to remind us, the only night of the year RAW and SmackDown Live go head-to-head.

Even though Rousey vs Lynch had to be pulled from the card, WWE still have a stellar card for this year’s Survivor Series. Daniel Bryan faces Brock Lesnar in a dream match while Ronda Rousey faces Charlotte Flair, which was rumored to be in consideration for WrestleMania 35. Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins faces US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura while we also have the two traditional RAW vs SmackDown Survivor Series matches. Rounding off the card is Buddy Murphy defending his Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali while Authors of Pain take on The Bar.

With the rumor mill in overdrive, let’s take a look at the latest rumors ahead of tonight’PPV.

Shane McMahon turns heel

The Wrestling Observer noted that Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup and calling himself the ‘Best in the World’ was a part of his slow heel turn.

This heel turn could now be completed at Survivor Series with The Miz possibly even turning into a babyface.

Undertaker to be backstage?

The Undertaker will take part in a rare fan-signing event at Industry, California hours away from LA. This has sparked rumors that Taker could be backstage at Survivor Series and possibly even a short promo to kick off his WrestleMania 35 program.

AJ Styles costs Daniel Bryan his match against Brock

This is one of the likely finishes to Brock vs Bryan. With Bryan turning heel on Styles on SmackDown and then continuing to attack him, Styles can’t be done with Bryan and is still owed a rematch. On top of that, Styles is not on the card for Survivor Series.

Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen

After Becky Lynch chose Charlotte to replace her, there are rumors that WWE could use this match to kick-off a four horsewomen vs four horsewomen feud. However, with Shafir and Duke busy being a part of Shayna Baszler’s storyline in NXT, this rumor seems far-fetched at the moment.

Backstage heat on Brock Lesnar

A number of people backstage are reportedly unhappy with Brock Lesnar after his careless German Suplexes to Sunil earlier this week on WWE RAW. The unhappiness is reportedly due to Brock being positioned highest on the card despite being careless in the ring.