The Undertaker’s 5 Best WWE Survivor Series Moments

One WWE Superstar who has become synonymous with Survivor Series is none other than The Undertaker. As you will soon find out, a huge chunk of The Deadman’s legacy took place in WWE’s second longest-running PPV and we’re here to relive those epic moments.

From classic matches to noteworthy appearances, these moments will make you want to wish The Undertaker’s still in his prime for one last Survivor Series match. But for now, let’s settle with these equally important moments brought to you by Big Evil himself.

The Undertaker makes an iconic debut

The Undertaker made his iconic debut at Survivor Series 1990 as the mystery member of Team Dibiase. His ghostly appearance legitimately creeped out the audience and his menacing look instantly became his trademark for years to come. The first victim of the Tombstone Piledriver was Koko B. Ware, eliminating him via his classic demonic pinfall position. There was no mistaking it, Undertaker definitely became an instant megastar that night.

Randy Orton’s worst nightmare

One of The Phenom’s best rivalry was against The Legend Killer, Randy Orton. At No Mercy 2005, Orton and his father Cowboy Bob managed to put Undertaker inside a casket and set it aflame for all to see. A month later at Survivor Series, Undertaker spoiled Orton’s victory when he made an epic return, emerging from a casket after getting struck by lightning. Orton’s horrified look said it all as The Deadman made sure he’s out to take The Viper’s blood.

Deadman becomes a literal deadman

You know how Undertaker is affectionately called The Deadman? It became a literal description of him at Survivor Series 2003. Facing Vince McMahon in a Buried Alive match, The Deadman gave The Boss the beating of a lifetime. And just when everyone thought Taker’s got this in the bag, out came Kane to finish the job for McMahon. Kane shoved his brother down the grave as the front loader started burying Undertaker in front of the horrified WWE Universe.

The Deadman’s first taste of gold

A year after debuting at Survivor Series, Undertaker once again made history after defeating Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship. It’s a true testament to Undertaker’s star power that he was trusted to carry a world title in his rookie year. Granted, he got outside help from Paul Bearer and Ric Flair, but his win over Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991 was still an important highlight in Taker’s legacy. Who else can claim they have defeated Hogan in his prime?

Giving Batista the beating of a lifetime

It’s no secret that the Hell in a Cell match was made specifically with Undertaker in mind. That’s why The Phenom chose this match to decimate Batista once and for all. Indeed, Undertaker made true to his promise by brutalizing Batista every chance he gets. But an opportunistic Edge, disguised as a cameraman, launched a surprise attack against Undertaker. This allowed Batista to retain the title. This match was considered one of Undertaker’s best matches, Edge’s interference notwithstanding.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)