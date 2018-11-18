WWE News: Matt Riddle sets record on NXT TakeOver debut (Video)

Matt Riddle made his TakeOver debut in an impromptu match against NXT veteran Kassius Ohno.

Kassius Ohno charged at the ‘King of Bros’ as soon as the bell rang and Riddle caught him with a jumping knee strike to the jaw before pinning him immediately for the win, the entire match lasting about 7 seconds with Riddle setting the record for quickest win in TakeOver history.

Riddle was interviewed backstage after the match:

You can check out highlights from Matt Riddle’s TakeOver debut below:

The future seems bright for former UFC and Evolve star Matt Riddle. His short NXT career has been a roaring success so far and it will be interesting to see what’s next.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)