WarGames ended up being one of the best NXT TakeOvers of the year, once again raising the bar to what we can expect from future TakeOvers.

Matt Riddle vs Kassius Ohno

This match was originally supposed to take place and be taped for next week’s episode of NXT but the show kicked off with it anyway. The ‘King of Bros’ Matt Riddle made his NXT TakeOver debut against Kassius Ohno. This match barely lasted a couple of seconds as Ohno charged at Riddle as soon as the bell rang.

Riddle hit Ohno with a jumping knee strike and it was all over. 1-2-3.

Matt Riddle def. Kassius Ohno

Shayna Baszler vs Kairi sane (2 out of 3 falls match for the NXT Women’s Championship)

Sane started the match like a house on fire. She was all over Baszler early on hitting a neckbreaker, before furiously throwing strikes at the champion. Baszler went down early on and the referee went to check on her. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke came out and attacked Sane. Shafir threw Sane face-first into the ringpost before rolling her into the ring where Baszler knocked in the Rear Naked Choke for the first fall.

Baszler was in control as the match continued. She had Sane teetering on the apron but Sane countered a vertical suplex into a nasty looking DDT onto the apron. Sane then rolled Shayna back into the ring and hit the InSane Elbow for the second fall.

The third fall saw Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir get involved again. Shafir pushed Kairi off the top rope while Duke distracted the referee. Dakota Kai came out to even the odds followed out by Io Shirai. Kairi went for another InSane elbow but Baszler rolled her up for the win.

Shayna Baszler def. Kairi Sane

Johnny Gargano vs Aleister Black

Both men left it all in the ring. The number of knees strikes to the head in the match must have entered double digits.

Gargano countered trademark springboard taunt early on with a knee strike to the side of the head. He followed it up with a tope codheiro through the ropes. Black wasn’t going to sit down and take it. He hit back with a series of nasty strikes before a nasty knee to Gargano’s head.

Gargano hit a headscissors which he converted into a Garga-No-Escape. Black broke out and hit a springboard moonsault. The two men started hitting each other with their best strikes which led to Black being on his knees.

Gargano set up the superkick and hit it. Black kicked out of the ensuing cover.

Gargano locked in another Garga-No Escape but Black rolled him up. He followed it up with a spinning knee strike to Gargano’s jaw. This rocked Gargano and Black finished him off with a Black Mass followed by a second for the win. A hard-hitting affair leads to victory for the former NXT Champion.

Aleister Black def. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs Velveteen Dream (for the NXT Championship)

Velveteen Dream came out paying tribute to Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

Velveteen Dream left the ring early on after a strong start from the champion. Dream went to the announcer’s area and took a close look at Ciampa’s NXT title belt. This led the champ to run after Dream and he hit Ciampa with a DDT as he tried to get back into the ring early on.

Ciampa replied with a running knee strike in the corner with his knee brace still on. The match could have been over at this point but Ciampa chose not to go for the cover. Dream hit back with a Big Boot before following it up with three running leg drops, further paying tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Ciampa threw Dream outside the ring but Dream locked in a Figure-4 on Ciampa around the ring post followed by another one after he rolled Ciampa back into the ring. Dream kept slapping the champ while he had the Figure-4 locked in.

Dream and Ciampa were both on their feet and Dream suplexed Ciampa out to ringside, going over the top himself in the process.

Ciampa rolled Velveteen Dream up but the referee spotted that he was holding the tights. Dream used the distraction to hit the Death Valley Driver. Ciampa kicked out at the last second.

Ciampa then hit the Project Ciampa but Dream kicked out. A visibly frustrated Ciampa removed the padding from the floor. Dream came in and sent them both toppling over the announcer’s desk. He followed it with a hurracanrana onto the floor followed by a Purple Rainmaker from the top rope. The champ still kicked out. Ciampa hit Dream with a DDT onto the metal partition between the two ropes. This time it was all over. Ciampa retained.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Velveteen Dream

WarGames: Undisputed Era vs Ricochet, Pete Dunne and the War Raiders

The Undisputed Era won the toss.

Ricochet and Adam Cole started us off. The Undisputed Era won War Games last year and Cole started off strong, hitting Ricochet with a backstabber early on before continuing to soften him up. Ricochet hit a huge springboard dive to create an opening for himself.

Kyle O’Reilly was the next to enter the cage for the Undisputed Era.

O’Reilly hit Ricochet to hit Ricochet with palm strikes and knee strikes before Cole came in to stomp a mudhole into Ricochet. Ricochet briefly looked like he would make a brief comeback but O’Reilly hit him with a Dragon Screw into the middle rope.

O’Reilly and Cole kept punishing Ricochet, with Cole hitting a backbreaker onto O’Reilly’s knee.

Hanson came in next.

Hanson flew around the ring and mowed down Cole and O’Reilly. He hit a series of running clotheslines in opposing corners. Ricochet was back up and hit a moonsault off Hanson’s back. Hanson looked to follow it up with bodyslam but he was caught with a leg sweep from behind.

Roderick Strong came in next for the Undisputed Era.

Roddy cleaned house. He took out three men on his own with a variety of strikes and running knees. Strong then hit Ricochet with the End of Heartache as the Undisputed Era took control of the match.

Rowe was the next man in.

Rowe made an incredible impact, hitting Adam Cole with a jumping knee strike. He followed it up with a double powerbomb to Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Adam Cole was the only member of the Undisputed Era on his feet and he was surrounded. The War Raiders lawn darted Cole face-first into the steel.

Bobby Fish came in next for the Undisputed Era.

Fish first locked Pete Dunne before throwing the key away. He then took out a number of steel chairs and threw them into the ring. The Undisputed Era then decimated their opposition.

Fish and O’Reilly hit Hanson with a Conchairto before throwing Hanson and Rowe face-first into the steel. Strong hit Ricochet with a Uranage Slam through a steel chair.

It was Pete Dunne’s turn to get out but the referees couldn’t get him out of the enclosure. The Undisputed Era had the advantage and they were wreaking havoc in the ring.

A referee came out of the back with a bolt cutter and Pete Dunne was out.

He took out a kendo stick and forced his way into the ring. Ricochet wiped out the Undisputed Era with a crossbody as Dunne took out weapons and threw them into the ring.

Dunne, Ricochet and the War Raiders unloaded on the Undisputed Era with steel chairs and kendo sticks. Dunne has an arm wrench on O’Reilly and followed it up with an X-Plex. Rowe then threw his partner into a trash can that was leaning on Adam Cole.

The War Raiders followed it up with a clothesline German Suplex combo. Fish and tossed a garbage can at Hanson at this point, taking him out. The Undisputed Era had Pete Dunne cornered.

Dunne threw punches, then hit Cole with a forearm taking him out. He followed it with right hands to O’Reilly and Fish. Dunne then sent Strong face first into the cage and followed it with a German Suplex.

The numbers proved to be too much for Dunne despite the valiant effort. O’Reilly and Fish had a double submission locked in on him and it took a last minute intervention from Ricochet to save the match.

Both teams were still at each other’s throats as this match crossed the half an hour mark.

O’Reilly had an armbar locked in on the table but Hanson headed to the top rope and hit a splash. Hanson the hit a huge 7-man suplex taking almost everyone out.

All 8-men were still on their feet and faced off once again before coming to blows. Hanson took out both O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Pete Dunne then hit Adam Cole with The Bitter End before Ricochet followed it up with a 450 splash. Dunne then finally pinned Cole to bring this incredible match to an end.

Ricochet, Pete Dunne & War Raiders def. Undisputed Era

