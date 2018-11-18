WWE News: Legendary commentator Jim Ross suffers nasty facial injury (graphic)

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross posted an image of the facial injuries he sustained when he apparently took a fall on concrete yesterday.

Took a bad bump last night. The concrete went over. Still going to @OU_Football tonight. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7Hl506SrQ6 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 17, 2018

However, the legendary commentator still seemed to retain his sense of humour, mentioning in his caption that he ‘took a bad bump’ and that the ‘concrete went over’ – pro wrestling jargon for when a wrestler is on the receiving end of a move and when the opponent defeats him.

He also reiterated his commitment to attend the Oklahoma University’s football game tonight, when they play Kansas Jayhawks.

Jim Ross was last featured in the WWE commentary booth when he called the fifth annual Andre the Giant memorial Battle Royal at the WrestleMania 34 kickoff show. He would also be part of the pre show panel at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event that took place in Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018.