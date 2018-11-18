WWE Rumors: Which brand is expected to do better at Survivor Series?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE is viewing the Survivor Series event in a bubble of its own.

As such, there is a sense that logical storyline continuity may not be of the first order of importance for the WWE especially since the hottest angle heading into the event – between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey – was scrapped.

This also plays into why Daniel Bryan was turned heel in the first place, as the WWE didn’t feel that he needed to be a babyface to take on Lesnar – who is widely considered a heel. Just Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar would be a marquee match by itself, and that’s what the WWE seems to be gunning for.

Read Also: Backstage news on when Daniel Bryan’s heel turn was decided

Apart from this, approaching Survivor Series as an isolated event unto itself gives WWE the freedom to shake off its implications and resume RAW and SmackDown storylines without either brand coming off as inferior to the other.

Also, FOX representatives are rumored to be at the Staples Center, and in view of the long term deal that the WWE has signed with the company to air SmackDown Live on the network from 2019, one can expect the blue brand to have a strong showing at the event.