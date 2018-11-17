It’s not wrong to say that aiming to be the ‘sole survivor’ is the whole point of participating in the traditional Survivor Series match for WWE Superstars.

Winning the match for your team, or brand in this year’s case, is a special honour that brings with it momentum and a storyline ‘push’ for the Superstar in question.

Casting a glance over the men and women involved in this year’s traditional Survivor Series 5 on 5 matches, there are a number of Superstars who could use that sort of momentum to either push on to the next level or break out of the rut they’re currently in.

We preview the 5 most likely among them.

Asuka

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and to a slightly lesser extent Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Natalya and Bayley are the Superstars currently spearheading the women’s revolution in the WWE. But make no mistake, Asuka is absolutely talented enough to be in that cadre.

Despite starting hot in the main roster, the loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 has done Asuka a great disservice. And remaining the sole survivor at Survivor Series would go a long way towards rectifying that.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor has had a curious sort of run in the WWE. He was the first ever WWE Universal Champion but had to relinquish the title very quickly due to injury – but ever since, he’s always been in and around the upper mid card. He’s always been over with the fans and those rare moments when the Demon King does show up feel quite special.

It has been some time since the extraordinary man who does extra ordinary things did something truly extraordinary. It’s about time, isn’t it?

Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been the recipient of nuclear heat from the WWE Universe for the manner in which she injured Becky Lynch on Raw this past week, and rendered her unable to compete at Survivor Series.

But having her clean house and romp home as the sole survivor in the traditional 5 on 5 Survivor Series women’s match would be the perfect way of increasing the heat on her. It would be believable since she is so much bigger and stronger than the other women and it would be a classic heel-making moment too.

Braun Strowman

The Monster among Men is without doubt the most destructive force in the 5 on 5 men’s Survivor Series match. So it wouldn’t really come as a surprise if he ends up as the last man standing anyway.

But the extra storylines strings attached to this match – with Stephanie McMahon promising Strowman a shot at both Baron Corbin and the WWE Universal Title if he wins the match for Raw – only gives him added incentive.

And a motivated Strowman is a terrifying prospect to consider.

Shane McMahon

If Dave Meltzer is to be believed, having Shane McMahon win the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel marked the beginning of a slow burn heel turn for the SmackDown Live commissioner.

A victory at Survivor Series – if booked right – could further embellish the turn. Shane winning against the odds would make it seem babyface-ish. But if it was him and another SmackDown Live teammate against one Raw Superstar, Shane trying to outdo his own teammate so he could have all the glory would pan out perfectly.

Plus, that essentially was what he did at Crown Jewel too, wasn’t it?