Survivor Series 2018 is almost upon us, and it brings a packed match card with a number of mouth watering match ups.

However, it just isn’t a WWE pay-per-view if all the matches go off without any hitch – and the tumultuous storylines heading into Survivor Series mean that there is bound to be interference at some point.

Here then, is a list of five potential interferences that we may witness during the event.

AJ Styles in Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan

Primarily due to the manner in which Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship from AJ Styles this past week on SmackDown Live (by kicking him where it hurts), the former Champion may have revenge on his mind.

Also, working in an AJ Styles interference may not be a bad thing all things considered as it means Daniel Bryan is saved from an outright loss to Brock Lesnar – which is probably a virtual certainty otherwise.

Dean Ambrose in Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Namakura

Dean Ambrose comes across as a guy who will always have an axe to grind – and he hasn’t really squared with Seth Rollins ever since turning on him around a month ago.

Expect this feud to continue with Ambrose interfering in the IC Champion vs US Champion match and costing Rollins the victory.

Big Show in Authors of Pain vs The Bar

When Big Show was paired with the Bar, as an equalizer against the New Day’s numbers, it seemed like an odd move at the time. However, with the Authors of Pain winning the Raw Tag Team Titles, it seems to make sense now.

A spot where the AOP takes out Big Show will put them over big time as legitimate forces of nature – because that’s part of the rub that comes with the Big Show. But for that, Show has to run interference first, right?

Braun Strowman in Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan

After basically being cheated out of his WWE Universal Title match at the Crown Jewel, it is understandable that Braun Strowman has a serious bone to pick with Baron Corbin – the man whose cowardly attack signaled the beginning of Strowman’s end in that match.

However, don’t rule it out of the realms of possibility that the Monster among Men decides to take out the Beast Incarnate himself in an attempt to prove that he is deserving of another shot at the Universal Title – especially if he can’t steer team Raw to a victory over team SmackDown in the traditional 5 on 5 Survivor Series match.

The three other Horsewomen in Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair

When I say ‘Three Horsewomen’ I mean both the MMA and the WWE variety here. Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley are all under contract with the WWE.

It’s just a matter of when and not if that the WWE pulls the trigger on the 4 Horsewomen vs 4 Horsewomen storyline.

And Rousey vs Flair at Survivor Series may be the perfect setting to get the ball rolling on it.