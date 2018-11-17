WWE Survivor Series 2018: Live Updates,Results, Recap, Video Highlights

Follow the lead up, the buzz, last minute news and the blow-by-blow action of the WWE Survivor Series 2018 event itself, right here with us!

Hello, and welcome to our extensive coverage of one of the most must-watch WWE events of the year, Survivor Series.

We will run you through the match card initially, before we continue the build towards the event with tastefully selected pieces for you to read and videos for you to watch, in an attempt to set the tone for the actual event.

If you want to know at what time the show begins, check out our Match card-Start time article

During the Survivor Series 2018 event itself, we will bring you a blow by blow account of the matches as they progress, interspersed with video highlights and tweets, to spice up your experience.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in and preview what promises to be a shellacking night of action from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Full match card:

– 10-on-10 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (Kickoff Match)

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable [Captains], Lucha House Party, The Ascension, The Revival, The B-Team (RAW) vs The Usos [Captains], The New Day, SAnitY, The Colons, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown Live)

– Raw Tag Team Champions AOP vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (w/ Big Show)

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

– Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Baron Corbin [Captain], Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley (RAW) vs The Miz [Captain], Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe (SmackDown Live)

– Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Alexa Bliss [Captain], Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Ruby Riott, and Natalya (RAW) vs TBA, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, Sonya Deville

Who’s going to replace Charlotte Flair though, now that she’s locking up against Ronda Rousey? Here’s who we think may be the final member of Team SmackDown.

– Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

– Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

– Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Now that that’s out of the way, here are a few selectively chosen rumours surrounding WWE Survivor Series 2018, for you to read about. Don’t say I didn’t warn you though – there may be potential spoilers here. Including a certain someone helping out a certain someone else in a certain title match…I’ll just leave this at that.

Also, don’t rule out a few canny twists and turns that the WWE could pull off at the last moment, just to keep the fans on their toes. Sometimes WWE does that – lull you into a sense that they’re predictable just to catch you off guard with a wicked curve ball.

