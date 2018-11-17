WWE News: Becky Lynch learns that she won’t be able to compete at Survivor Series (Video)

After a chaotic episode of RAW that ended with Becky Lynch leaving with a bloody face, the WWE medical staff had to pull out the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Survivor Series. Suffering from a broken face and a severe concussion, Becky was told by the doctors to pick a replacement to face Ronda Rousey on Sunday.

WWE recently released a mini-documentary capturing the moment Becky learned about the massive change in the Survivor Series card. At the beginning of the video, Lynch was first seen talking to her mom on the phone. We later find out that after her star-making moment, Lynch had to spend the night in an emergency room in Kansas die to her injuries.

The video took place a few hours before Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live. Before hearing the bad news, she was approached by Paul Heyman and Sheamus as they tried to give the bruised Becky some moral support. After the closed-door meeting with the WWE officials and medical staff, the visibly upset Becky Lynch only had a few words to say out of sheer frustration.

“I feel like everybody was so excited to see this match. I don’t want to be sitting there. I don’t want to be watching someone else in my spot, you know?”

It’s heartbreaking to see one of the best female wrestlers in WWE today had to be sidelined from a big showdown. Towards the end of the video, Becky gave her seal of approval to Charlotte Flair and she believes she’s going to take the win home to SmackDown Live.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)