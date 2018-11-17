WWE News: Dean Ambrose talks about his near-death experience (Video)

On the latest edition of WWE Chronicle, the documentary series will focus on Dean Ambrose’s freak tricep injury and his road to recovery. WWE’s YouTube channel released a preview of the documentary that is set to air this Saturday.

ALSO READ: WWE Survivor Series 2018 – Last minute rumors

The preview featured Dean Ambrose describing how he discovered his injury. This was before his return in August to provide backup for his former Shield brother Seth Rollins.

“One day when I was home, it just blew up. So I just thought it would go away, just iced it, taped it up kept getting worse. I couldn’t extend my arm all the way so I couldn’t activate my triceps so after a couple of months, probably like November, my triceps started to atrophy.”

Dean Ambrose spoke candidly about what his mindset was during the entire ordeal. The documentary will walk the WWE Universe through Ambrose’s recovery until right before he returned to in-ring action. Ambrose revealed how he spent his off-time refreshing his drive and passion for the business.

“It’s good to remember where you came from, it’s good to start back at the beginning sometimes, and it’s good to remember you know, why you’re doing this in the first place. The only reason I started doing this and kept doing this is cuz I just love wrestling. I love being in the ring, I love locking up, I love grabbing holds, I love twisting guy’s faces, I love rubbing my forearm into guy’s faces. I just love wrestling.”

Dean Ambrose’s Chronicle will attempt to shed light on how his heel turn came about. Ambrose made his shocking turn on the same night Roman Reigns announced that he has leukemia. This broke the heart of the WWE Universe as Ambrose couldn’t have chosen a better night to lash out on Rollins and their legacy as The Hounds of Justice.

WWE Chronicle will air on Saturday, November 17, on the WWE Network right after NXT TakeOver: WarGames II.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)