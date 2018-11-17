WWE News: Brock Lesnar and Nia Jax’s allegedly have backstage heat

Brock Lesnar and Nia Jax allegedly have backstage heat right now. Both Superstars earned the ire of their colleagues based on what happened last Monday on RAW. Nia Jax accidentally injured Becky Lynch, while Brock Lesnar gave the Singh Brothers unsafe suplexes.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer reported that Nia Jax is receiving backstage heat for giving Becky Lynch a stiff punch during the brawl on RAW. Lynch ended up with a broken face and a severe concussion, effectively removing her from a huge matchup against RAW Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey. Officials and agents believe Jax is unsafe to work with based on her record of injuring other Superstars over the years.

But the backstage heat on Jax is mild compared to Brock Lesnar’s. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the locker room was concerned for Sunil Singh after taking some dangerous-looking German Suplexes from Lesnar. They think Lesnar got way too reckless in decimating Jinder Mahal’s lackeys. Luckily, Sunil Singh didn’t suffer from any injuries. Other wrestlers also expressed frustration over the fact that Lesnar is “bulletproof” and that he can do whatever he wants whenever he wants.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)