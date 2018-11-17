WWE News: Shawn Michaels reveals if he’ll wrestle at WrestleMania 35

Shawn Michaels was recently a guest on E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness and spoke about a possible return to the ring.

After his recent return to the at WWE Crown Jewel, Michaels was asked about a possible match at WrestleMania 35 by WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. Michaels replied, “Negative”. HBK went on to elaborate:

“So technically, yeah, I could go in there, do my stuff, and have a young guy to work around me and all of that. The 100% only reason I said yes to this one was it was a special request by other people and I looked at it as somebody is asking The Stones and Kiss to come over and just play their greatest hits.”

Michaels went on to add:

“Everything else about working with a younger guy and it being WrestleMania puts me in a much tougher and more difficult situation performance-wise and I have not wanted to be put in that position because I am good with the performances I had at WrestleMania.”

