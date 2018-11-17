Ronda Rousey did a pre-Survivor Series Q&A on her website and was asked about her match at Survivor Series against Charlotte Flair.

“If it was my absolute preference, I would choose to have more experience and be more developed in the ring before I would have the opportunity to share it with someone like Charlotte Flair. But, opportunities come when they come. I’m ready to seize it. I’ve succeeded at crazier things before.”

Rousey was also asked about what it was like getting her first chairshot in WWE at the hands of Becky Lynch earlier this week on RAW:

“It was so cool. It was really really cool. It was really cool to actually get my first chairshot. I was almost honoured to be, in that kind of setting, to be my first chairshot.”

On the topic of chairshots, Rousey also added:

“I can how it’s a slippery slope to get addicted to this kind of thing. I can take more than 2 (laughs). You know, it’s like, when is it too much? I’m an envelope pusher and so it’s probably not a good Pandora’s Box to open for me.”

Ronda Rousey faces Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series on Sunday. You can check out the full interview below:

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)