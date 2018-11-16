The build-up for WWE Survivor Series has been amazing. From unfortunate injuries to last-minute replacements, this year’s November spectacle is set to be 2018’s best PPV ever. You bet WWE won’t stop there—they will bombard this show with more surprises.

And because we don’t want to be caught off-guard, we here at FOX Sports Asia came up with possible scenarios that will probably shock the WWE Universe. Let’s just say we have an advanced way of thinking. It’ll be impressive if even one of these predictions actually happened.

Dean Ambrose ruining Seth Rollins’ match

Seth Rollins said it himself—he’s not that focused on his match with Shinsuke Nakamura. This could bite Rollins in the ass because Nakamura is not someone you should take lightly. The United States Champion will probably use this to his advantage. Even if Rollins is focused, he will still lose thanks to an interference from his former Shield brother, Dean Ambrose. The Lunatic Fringe will not let Rollins savor this win, so expect Ambrose to drop by.

AJ Styles costs Daniel Bryan his match against Brock Lesnar

Speaking of a bitter rival ruining the match, AJ Styles could potentially ruin Daniel Bryan’s moment of facing Brock Lesnar this Sunday. After losing the WWE Championship, you can’t expect Styles to just sit this one out. He’ll make sure his rival ends up losing to The Beast, just like he did last year. Expect him to distract Bryan with maybe a Pele Kick or a Phenomenal Elbow from out of nowhere. Or maybe Styles’ balls haven’t fully recovered yet.

NXT Superstars making their presence known

This is a bit of a stretch, but what if NXT is planning a surprise ambush while RAW and SmackDown are busy destroying each other? Imagine the NXT roster suddenly appearing out of nowhere during the main event and taking out the main roster’s biggest stars. Imagine Lars Sullivan facing off against Braun Strowman. Imagine Johnny Gargano taking on Rey Mysterio. Imagine Kairi Sane giving Asuka the business. It’s a wild prediction, but it’s not impossible.

Daniel Bryan actually beating Brock Lesnar

The general consensus is that Brock Lesnar will walk out victorious at WWE Survivor Series just like last year. What if that’s what WWE wants you to think? What if Daniel Bryan actually managed to beat The Beast in some ingenious way? Bryan recently turned heel last Tuesday so he’s probably got lots of tricks up his sleeve. But maybe, just maybe, what if Bryan was able to make Lesnar tap out? That would be an incredible addition to Bryan’s already impressive legacy.

Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen

Becky Lynch may be out of WWE Survivor Series, but taking her place is her best frenemy, Charlotte Flair. This match could still set up the much-anticipated match between WWE’s Four Horsewomen against Ronda Rousey’s Four Horsewomen perfectly. Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and Shayna Baszler could take this opportunity to make an example out of the outnumbered Flair, only to be rescued by Sasha Banks and Bayley. Now that’s epic.

