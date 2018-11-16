10 photos of masked wrestlers without masks

Masked wrestlers are almost as old as professional wrestling itself. The mask brings with itself its own mystique. The oldest report of a masked wrestler dates back to France in the 1860’s.

In this article, we take a look at some of the most popular masked wrestlers without masks.

Kane

Kane started his career under a mask but lost his mask to Triple H in 2003. He later became Corporate Kane before returning to the mask. Apart from WWE appearances, he’s now mayor of Knox County.

Ultimo Dragon

Ultimo Dragon is one of the best cruiserweights in pro wrestling. He’s wrestled all over the world from Japan and Mexico to the United States with runs in WCW and WWE.

Shark Boy

Shark Boy is best known for his run in Impact Wrestling. During his run, he was mostly used as a comedy jobber in the X-Division but he’s still beloved among fans.

Psicosis

Psicosis is best known for his run in WCW’s famed cruiserweight division. A 2-time former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, his run in WWE was a failure after being burdened with a stereotypical Mexican gimmick.

El Torito

El Torito wrestled under the name Mascarita Dorada before signing for WWE although his run was brief and he only had a handful of matches. Before signing for WWE, El Torito was a World Wrestling Association Minis Champion.

La Parka

La Parka was a fan favourite during his time in WCW with his trusted steel chair in his hands. Despite never winning a title, he’s a favourite amongst hardcore fans.

The Kiss Demon

The KISS Demon was one of the biggest failures in WCW history, something fans still laugh at today. A product of a promotional agreement between KISS and Eric Bischoff, the KISS demon was portrayed by Dale Torborg.

Jushin Thunder Liger

Jushin Liger is one of the most renowned pro wrestlers in the history of the business. He still wrestles to this day in New Japan Pro Wrestling and had a long run in the United States with WCW. He made his WWE debut in the Tokyo Dome in 1990 before facing Tyler Breeze at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

The Hurricane

The Hurricane is still a favourite amongst WWE fans. WWE’s resident superhero was portrayed by Shane Helms and he’s a former WWE Tag-Team Champion and Hardcore Champion.

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the most famous masked wrestlers in pro wrestling. He lost his mask in a match against Kevin Nash in WCW but WWE wisely decided to have him bring the mask back when he signed for them.

Mysterio is a multiple time former WWE Champion and recently signed with WWE again.

(Photo Credit: WWE, Impact Wrestling)