WWE Matches of the week (16th November 2018)

We’re a few days away from Survivor Series. We’ve already had a whirlwind of a week. In a span of one week, we’ve had an invasion, a bloody face, and a new champion. What is happening? Such is the craziness that is a regular WWE week.

But fear not, for this week wasn’t all drama and stiff punches. We also had a great week of wrestling action courtesy of these five great matches. Make sure you have your favorite snack ready as we’re starting the weekend again with a full-on WWE binge.

Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler – RAW

Last Monday, Drew McIntyre declared that RAW was his show now and that he would mold it in his image. Finn Balor had something to say about it but McIntyre used his buddy Dolph Ziggler as a human shield. Balor and Ziggler squared off in a fast-paced bout that saw the former Universal Champion steal a win with a quick roll-up. Stephanie McMahon was so impressed by Balor’s victory, she added him to the Men’s Survivor Series team. Balor sure had a great week.

Cedric Alexander vs. Lio Rush – 205 Live

After a string of losses for the former Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander finally got his mojo back. He scored a big win this week against the lightning-quick Lio Rush, who has never lost a one-on-one encounter in 205 Live. Alexander dug deep and kept pushing through despite the unrelenting offense of The Man of the Hour. One huge Spanish Fly and a definite Lumbar Check allowed Alexander to hand Rush a huge smudge on his undefeated record.

Zack Gibson vs. Trent Seven – NXT UK

There’s hard-hitting, then there’s hard-hitting. You can always expect a physical encounter when one half of Moustache Mountain and this year’s UK Tournament Winner are involved. Zack Gibson and Trent Seven headlined this week’s episode of NXT UK and it was a blast. From the stiff kicks to the grueling submission holds, Gibson and Seven didn’t hold back anything. It took some shenanigans outside the ring courtesy of James Drake for Gibson to win.

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Hanson – NXT

With a WarGames advantage on the line, Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and War Machine’s Hanson squared off in this week’s NXT main event. The intensity between these two bitter rivals can only result in total destruction. Eventually, the remaining members of Undisputed Era and Hanson’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames II teammates joined in on the brawl. Using the ensuing chaos as destruction, O’Reilly took the big man down with his NXT Tag Team title.

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – SmackDown Live

The biggest shock of the week came from SmackDown Live. Whoever thought we’ll get a new WWE Champion just mere days before Survivor Series? Daniel Bryan certainly did, and now he’s the champion. His method of winning it though may put into question his intentions. During an incredible showdown, the referee got knocked out. Bryan saw this as an opportunity to kick AJ Styles on his nuts. One massive Running Knee later, Bryan captured his fifth world title in the most controversial manner possible.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)