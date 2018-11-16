Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship earlier this week on SmackDown. Bryan turned heel and hit Styles with a low blow while the referee had his back turned on. One person who isn’t surprised at all by Bryan’s actions is The Miz.

The Miz took to Instagram to say that this was what he’d been warning everyone of all along and added that everyone had ignored him:

“I told you how Daniel Bryan really was but you chose to ignore me. I told who the real Daniel Bryan was but you chose to boo me. And now, after manipulating his way into title match after title match after title match, the true colors of Daniel Bryan are finally on display for the world to see. Was I right all along? 👆🏻YES!👆🏻”

Daniel Bryan will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series. The Miz, on the other hand, is the captain of Team SmackDown’s men’s Survivor Series team.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)