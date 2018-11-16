Enzo Amore kicked-off flight for vaping (Video)

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was kicked-off a flight for not listening to flight attendants’ instructions and vaping inside the flight before take-off.

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines later confirmed that the incident had indeed taken place. The flight was headed from New York to LA.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Superstars and their favourite football clubs

As Amore was walking off the flight, one of the passengers allegedly yelled: “How you doing?”. Check out the video below:

Here's the footage of Enzo Amore getting kicked off a Delta flight after vaping on it. The plane had to turn around on the runway to eject him off the plane. Footage is courtesy of Tom Williams the man who sat next to Enzo on the flight and screamed "How Ya doing" at ENZO. Posted by The Spotlight on Thursday, 15 November 2018

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)