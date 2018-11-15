WWE News: The Rock releases trailer for Paige biopic ‘Fighting With My Family’

The Rock and WWE released the trailer for Paige’s upcoming biopic Fighting With My Family yesterday. The film will release on February 19, 2019, in the United States.

Florence Pugh stars as Paige in the film with SmackDown star Zelina Vega playing the role of AJ Lee. Pugh’s stunt double for the film is Impact star, Tessa Blanchard. The Rock plays himself in the film. The film is being written and directed by Stephen Merchant.

You can check out the trailer below:

Paige is currently the General Manager of SmackDown Live and recently played down rumors that she may be cleared for an in-ring return.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)