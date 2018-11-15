5 WWE Superstars and their favourite football clubs

The WWE Universe knows their favorite Superstars as the larger-than-life personalities inside the squared circle. However, they also enjoy interests outside of the WWE. For some, they share in the passion and euphoria that comes with supporting a football team.

Let’s take a look at some of today’s WWE Superstars who have expressed their love and support for particular clubs. You may be fans of the same team as the following Superstars.

Sheamus – Liverpool FC

The Irish WWE Superstar has always professed his love for English club Liverpool FC. Through social media and club visits, Sheamus has no shame in being a supporter of the Reds. Expect him to be very active and vocal when Liverpool make it deep into the Champions’ League or Premier League.

Rusev – Real Madrid CF

The Bulgarian Brute picks famed Spanish club Real Madrid FC as his team of choice. Just like Shaemus, Rusev has also been an avid supporter of the club as seen in his social media accounts and visit to the team grounds. When one of the most successful clubs in the world gets another trophy, that day will definitely be another reason to celebrate Rusev Day.

Fandango – Everton FC

It was a couple of years ago when the WWE Universe was introduced to Fandango-ing. Who can forget the iconic song and chant that accompanied Fandango’s entrance during the Raw after Wrestlemania 29? As the trend grew, fans of Everton FC wanted to use the Superstar’s theme and chant during their matches. The club allowed it after initial apprehensions. Fandango followed this up by showing his support for the team. It’s been fun times at Goodison Park when everyone’s Fandango-ing.

Seth Rollins – West Ham United FC

Video games have that surprising ability to make loving fans out of casuals who may otherwise never bother with supporting a team at all. For Seth Rollins, The Architect picked up and fell in love with the Hammers after having a go at them playing Fifa. He suffered defeats playing the game and tried multiple squads to find the winning team. The tide was turned when he chose West Ham, and the rest is history.

Finn Balor – Tottenham Hotspur FC

Finn Balor has the body fit for a football player. Had he not gone for a career inside the squared circle, we can be sure he’d aim to wear a football kit for the Spurs. He’s been a fan of the club ever since he was introduced to them at a very young age. Balor even felt weak in the knees when he had the chance to meet Ledley King! No one would be that star struck if they aren’t real fans.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)