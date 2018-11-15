WWE News: Multiple WWE Superstars could move back to NXT

Triple H spoke to the media ahead of NXT TakeOver: War Games this Saturday. ‘The Game’ addressed a number of topics including the future of NXT.

During the press call, HHH also addressed how some underutilized main-roster stars could head back down to NXT:

“I think you could be at a place where you see main level talent stay at NXT. I think we’re also at the point where you can see some talent on Raw and SmackDown that has had success or not had success or for whatever reason aren’t being utilized, they could go back into NXT. I think you could see a lot of these talent become mainstays in the brand that they’re in — NXT included.”

NXT TakeOver: War Games takes place this Saturday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

