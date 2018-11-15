WWE Rumors: Backstage news on when Daniel Bryan’s heel turn was decided

Daniel Bryan turned heel on SmackDown Live, winning the WWE Championship after beating AJ Styles following a low blow and his trademark running knees.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, said that Bryan himself had pushed for his heel turn:

“Daniel Bryan has been pushing the idea of going heel.”

Meltzer also shed more light on when Vince McMahon decided that Bryan would win the WWE Championship on SmackDown:

“Whatever the reason, I don’t know the reason. But it was over the weekend, Vince changed plans and wanted to go with Brock Lesnar against Daniel Bryan. This is before the Becky Lynch injury. The heel turn was decided [Tuesday] afternoon. It was basically Vince saying ‘let’s do it all in one day and get the biggest impact.'”

Daniel Bryan will now go on and face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series this Sunday, a dream match for most WWE fans.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: WrestlingNews.co)