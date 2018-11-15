WWE Survivor Series: 5 best Survivor Series PPV matches ever

As one of the grandest spectacles on the WWE calendar, Survivor Series has no shortage of great matches in its archives. From its annual elimination matches to unforgettable encounters, Survivor Series serves as an early Christmas gift for pro wrestling.

But today, we’re picking only five of the very best from WWE’s November PPV. If you think you’re favorite moment didn’t make the cut, check out our previous feature where we took a trip down memory lane to relive some of the best moments from Survivor Series.

Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown – Survivor Series 2005

The first time two brands battled it out for supremacy, 2005 brought us a clash of epic proportions. The very best of SmackDown led by Batista went head-to-head with the very best of RAW led by Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels fought valiantly to the end, even surviving a 3-on-1 situation by promptly eliminating JBL and Rey Mysterio. But it was Randy Orton’s night as the future Viper hit a resounding RKO to usher in SmackDown as the superior brand.

AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar – Survivor Series 2017

What happens when the Phenomenal One meets the Beast Incarnate? We found out last year when the WWE Champion AJ Styles faced off against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in one of the best exhibition matches in years. Styles went all in on the offense as he tried to use his speed to his advantage. In the end, Lesnar was just too powerful to be toppled by flashy moves, but the Beast walked out of the match with the victory and a tweaked knee.

The First Elimination Chamber Match – Survivor Series 2003

In 2003, one of WWE’s most dangerous matches was first introduced. Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, Kane, Shawn Michaels, and champion Triple H all stepped foot inside the Elimination Chamber with no game plan whatsoever. All hell broke loose inside the hellish structure as their bodies meet the unforgiving steel and plexiglass. Even with him gushing blood from his forehead, HBK emerged victorious, winning his last world champion to date.

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose – Survivor Series 2015

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose found themselves facing each other for the finals of a grueling WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament in 2015. Gunning for the title vacated by Seth Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose didn’t hold back despite being Shield brothers. It only took two massive Spears for Reigns to capture his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Let’s just agree to forget the part where Sheamus came out to steal it.

Team WWF vs. Team Alliance – Survivor Series 2001

If there’s one match that caught the essence of Survivor Series, it’ll be this classic 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination match. When the control of the company is on the line, any team will stop at nothing to get the victory. Team WWF led by The Rock brought out the big guns against Team Alliance captained by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Peppered with a bunch of trash-talking, betrayals, and non-stop action, The Rock sent WCW And ECW packing with probably the most important Survivor Series victory to date.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)