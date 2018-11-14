WWE News: Details on the injury that forced Becky Lynch to leave wrestling in 2006

Becky Lynch picked up a severe facial injury as well as a serious concussion during SmackDown’s invasion of RAW this past Tuesday. On SmackDown, it was announced that Lynch would not be able to compete at Survivor Series and she handpicked Charlotte to replace her.

However, Becky Lynch had to leave wrestling for 7 years after a severe facial injury in 2006. While wrestling in Germany, Lynch took a blow to the left side of her face. This led to blurred vision, headaches and more and was eventually diagnosed as an injury to the cranial nerve.

At the time Becky released the following message on her personal website (now defunct) at the time:

hey all, I am so sorry I have not been in touch in a while. I have been in and out of hospital and have not been able to get access to the internet in over a week. I am very upset I have to write this email because I have to cancel all future dates until December. I am not sure if you had heard about the knock to the head I got in Germany a few weeks ago or not, but I got a bad cut above the eye and it was stitched up and all seemed fine. But after a few days I was getting extremely painful headaches, loud buzzing in my left ear and my vision in my left eye is completely blurred. The doctor has told me it may be damage to the 8th cranial nerve and I am waiting for a ct brain scan and have been adviced to stop wrsetling for the next few months. It could be permanent or it could go away by itself. but untill all signs have been allevated I will not be able to engage in any heavy physical activity This breaks my heart as the main reason I am in Florida is to wrestle and I am so upset that I have to cancel my upcoming dates, This is the first serious injury I have had and I am disappointed that I have to let you down! I apologise sincerely and hope you have great shows, I am so sorry I wont be there! Yours sincerely,

Rebecca (SOURCE)

However, Becky never returned from the injury and left wrestling for 7 years until friends of hers convinced her to attend an NXT tryout. In interviews, Lynch has spoken about the injury and how it led to depression and cause her to leave wrestling altogether.

We have no further updates on Becky Lynch’s current injury but we wish her a speedy recovery.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)